Lucy Dacus Announces Intimate Winter 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, Lucy Dacus has been keeping busy on the road as part of boygenius since 2023 and although people have not heard much from her this year, that is about to change because Dacus has announced a few intimate shows at museums and special places in February, where she will play mostly new songs.

The shows happen in Brooklyn at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church on February 18, Chicago at Driehaus Museum on February 20, San Francisco at Legion of Honor on February 22 and Los Angeles at a secret location on February 24. Tickets will be distributed by using a lottery request system to give everyone a fair chance and people can sign up here.

According to nme.com, Dacus went on social media on December 16 to announce the tour, which is being dubbed An Evening with Lucy Dacus. The run of shows currently lasts for only four dates in February and it is currently unclear if more dates will be added in the buildup to the tour’s kickoff.

An Evening with Lucy Dacus Tour Dates

2/18 – Brooklyn, NY – St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

2/20 – Chicago, IL – Driehaus Museum

2/22 – San Francisco, CA – Legion of Honor

2/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Secret Location

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin