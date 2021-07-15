BadBadNotGood Announces New Album Talk Memory for October 2021 Release, Shares Music Video for “Signal From The Noise”

Home News Roy Lott July 15th, 2021 - 10:43 PM

Canadian ensemble BADBADNOTGOOD has announced a new album titled Talk Memory, the band’s first album with XL Recordings. The record features 9 new songs and will be released on October 8. Its album artwork was created by fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s design firm Alaska-Alaska™

“It took a year or two of just living life to get to the place where the creative process was exciting again and once we actually went in to the studio it was the most concise recording and writing process we’ve ever had. We hope that the improvised studio performances bring the listener closer to our live experience,” the band stated in a press release.

BADBADNOTGOOD has also released the album’s lead single. “Signal From The Noise,” a psychedelic jazz track. It is accompanied by a Duncan Loudon-directed video that stars Steve Stamp, writer and star of the BBC’s sitcom People Just Do Nothing, the video caters to the song, seeing Stamp with headphones exploring the town that he is in. Check it out below.

Late last year, the band collaborated with the late MF Doom and Flying Lotus for the Grand Theft Auto Online update The Cayo Perico Heist called “The Chocolate Conquistadors.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford