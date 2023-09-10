Prince’s Estate Shares Previously Unreleased Version of “Cream”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 10th, 2023 - 1:11 PM

Recently a previously unreleased version of the song “Cream” was released from Prince’s estate. First released in 1991 “Cream” was a Hot 100 chart-topper and was released with a fun and equally funky video. This new release of the song will surely bring back some fans and will reignite the love for Prince and this song.

Stereogum states, “In 1991, Prince and his band the New Power Generation released the extremely horny funk jam “Cream” as one of the singles from their album Diamonds And Pearls. The song got a fun, cinematic video, and it became the final Hot 100 chart-topper of Prince’s career. Today, we get to hear Prince and his band working out a different version of that song in the studio.”

This is such a cool and interesting song to hear a new version of over 30 years later. Also released with a fun video of prince photos that match the tune perfectly the listener will first hear a plucky percussion that sets the mood. Then the whole band comes in with Prince’s vocals and it’s a great mix. It’s so cool to be able to hear various versions of songs after they came out or after the artist passes as a way to really keep the memory of a song and an artist alive. Prince is one of the best musicians of all time and this song is a tribute to that. Be sure to listen below!