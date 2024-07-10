Judge Rules Prince’s Heirs Are Not Allowed To Legally Remove Advisors From Estate

Home News Collin Herron July 10th, 2024 - 2:51 PM

Prince’s former business advisors L. Londell McMillan and Charles Spicer Jr. have won a key ruling in their ongoing estate lawsuit against several of the late artist’s heirs. McMillan and Spicer are currently managers of Prince Legacy LLC, the estate management holding company they co-created with several of Prince’s legal heirs, but several of those family members—Prince’s half-sisters Sharon and Norrine Nelson, plus his niece and nephew Breanna and Allen Nelson—allegedly attempted to oust them from the company. On pitchfork.com, it states that a Delaware judge ruled that those four family members could not amend the LLC agreement to remove McMillan and Spicer because it breaks the terms of the agreement.

Rare 2004 Prince song “United States Of Division” officially released. Mxdwn.com, states that a rare Prince song has recently received a wide release. Titled “United States of Division,” the song originally arrived on July 4th, 2004 as the B-side to the Musicology single “Cinnamon Girl,” and only saw limited release on physical editions in the UK and Europe. Now, for the first time, it’s available on streaming platforms everywhere.