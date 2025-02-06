Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Primal Scream & More Contribute To LA Rising Fire Benefit Compilation Album Featuring Previously Unreleased Tracks

Home News Cait Stoddard February 6th, 2025 - 1:31 PM

Today, LOS ANGELES RISING has been released and the album tips its hat to the amazing musicians who donated music. It features artwork by Shepard Fairey and is comprised of 16 songs including previously unreleased recordings from Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Gary Numan, Primal Scream, Devo, Danny Elfman and other acts.

The album also includes “Turn Into Redux” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, which is an alternative take on their 2006 release and a stunning and stripped back cover of “California Dreamin” by Jarvis Cocker recorded back in 2020.

Together, musician Kevin Haskins (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) and Record Producer Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, IDLES) merged to create this compilation after witnessing the tragic destruction of the homes and livelihoods of so many fellow artists in the LA wild fires.

“As the wildfires were raging and destroying thousands of homes around Los Angeles, both my neighborhood and Nick’s were instructed to evacuate. But we were the lucky ones. The fire threatening our homes and recording studios was thankfully extinguished by firefighters just minutes away, but countless musicians and friends lost everything.” said Haskins

The artist adds: “This harrowing experience and witnessing the monumental destruction of entire communities, inspired Nick and I to team up to create a compilation album to raise money for the less fortunate. We reached out to our musician friends for unreleased recorded gems and the response was incredible! PJ Harvey, Nick Cave, Jarvis Cocker, Primal Scream, Gary Numan and Devo are just some of the artists that rushed in to help”

LOS ANGELES RISING Track List

PJ Harvey with Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans – The Red River Grinderman – Worm Tamer – LaunayVauz Remix Gary Numan and Titan – Dark Rain Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Turn Into Redux Band Of Skulls – Cold Cold Sweat – LaunayVauz Remix Jarvis Cocker – California Dreamin’ Primal Scream – False Flags – Orchestral version Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Michelangelo Haskins, Vandermolen and Lohner – All We Ever Wanted Was Everything Danny Elfman – Monkeys On The Loose – LA Rising version Devo – Shoulda Said Yes Siobhan Fahey and Titan – Deep In LA CRX – Blip On The Radar David J – No New Tale To Tell – Original demo version Flea, Frusciante, Haskins and DeAngelis – A System For Shutting Everything Out US Girls – Four American Dollars – Demo version

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat