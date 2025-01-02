Nick Cave Reacts To Fan Who Left Bad Seeds Show Following Emotional Response To “Into My Arms”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2025 - 2:52 PM

According to nme.com, Nick Cave has shared a response to a fan, who shared that he left a Bad Seeds show early after feeling “too emotional.” The fan reached out to Cave on his online blog The Red Hand Files and admitted to the singer that he was so moved by a live rendition of “Into My Arms”that he had to leave the show prematurely.

According to the fan, the track “The Boatman’s Call” reminded him of “the amazing times” he had with an ex-girlfriend, which he knows he “will never get back.” In his reply, Cave shared his sympathies with the fan and explained how he has noticed the intense emotions fans have to his music during live shows.

“Live music is a ritual that evokes a common emotional response to which we attach our singular experiences. When I perform on stage, I can see these unique and particular feelings play out on each face. This is one of the great privileges of being a frontman and it is why I spend so much time close to the audience. I love to watch the emotions on people’s faces. Joy, sorrow, yearning, laughter, fear rage.” said Cave.

The artist adds: “The concert becomes powerfully and empathetically transactional as we experience together the therapeutic nature of the music. As the show evolves, a to-ing and fro-ing of kindness emerges, energized by our mutual regard, and the healing begins.”

The singer also urged fans to start embracing the emotions that arise and work through them, rather than try to avoid them: “A live concert can feel overwhelming, even frightening, because its emotional power can suddenly bring our most buried experiences to the surface. But feelings are meant to be felt and that’s what they are for.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat