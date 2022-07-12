Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons Announces Debut Solo Album for Sept 2022 Release Featuring Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and More

Mumford & Sons leader Marcus Mumford has announced his debut solo album, which is called (self-titled) and will be released on September 16 according to Stereogum. Mumford shared the news via Instagram where he noted the album was produced by Blake Mills and features contributions by Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin.

Mumford, who has fronted for Mumford and Sons since 2007, will be taking his first foray into solo music with (self-titled). Despite his first solo album, Mumford and Sons will not be breaking up Per Variety. Last year banjo player Winston Marshall took a leave of absence after he voiced support for right-wing figures.

Mumford wrote the following via Instagram after performing with Carlile last month: