Mumford & Sons Return With Collaborative New Single “Good People” Featuring Pharrell

Roy Lott January 17th, 2024 - 7:27 PM

Photo: Kayln Over

Mumford & Sons have announced their long-awaited return to music. The band has shared their new collaborative single “Good People,” with Pharell through Gentlemen of The Road/Glassnote Records. Listen to the single below.

After reconnecting at Pharrell’s Something In The Water music festival, where the band played a headlining set last year, he asked Mumford & Sons if he could feature “Good People” in his Louis Vuitton Men’s Autumn/Winter runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. The band performed “Good People” for the first time in a special short live set for all in attendance.

Alongside his production of the track, Pharrell also joins the band on backing vocals, and together they invited the Native Vocalists, a 6-piece dynamic vocal choir from the USA and Canada, hailing from their respective Native American Tribes within the Northern Great Plains. The Native Vocalists feature on “Good People” and will also join the band and Pharrell in Paris for this first live performance.

“Good People” marks the British band’s first new music in five years. The band played the Austin City Limits music festival last year alongside The 1975, Shania Twain, Foo Fighters, Odesza, The Lumineers and Hozier.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer