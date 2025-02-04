Rilo Kiley Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 4th, 2025 - 12:22 PM

Following the confirmation of their Just Like Heaven Festival appearance, Rilo Kiley has announced a run of headlining North American dates and festival performances that will include stops across the western half of the U.S. and Canada. The band has also confirmed a May 14, date at Red Rocks Amphitheatre will include special guests Julien Baker and Torres and support for other dates to be announced. Tickets for the May leg of shows go on sale February 7, and will be available for purchase at https://www.rilokiley.com/.

While talking about the tour, band member Jenny Lewis said: “It’s going to be wonderful for us, like going back to the purest version of yourself, that early ’20s place where everything is possible. You’re in a van and Jason’s got the map, Pierre is behind the wheel and I’m on the shitty acoustic guitar on the bench seat working out a new song with Blake. I don’t think it’s ever been as good as that, when it was just us against the world.”

Alongside the highly anticipated touring news, Rilo Kiley has also revealed that they will be releasing a special reissue of their landmark album The Execution of All Things. which will be arriving on April 25, through Saddle Creek, The Execution of All Things (Frozen Lake Edition) will be available in three configurations: a deluxe LP ( cloudy transparent and cream vinyl) + bonus limited edition 7-inch (transparent vinyl,) LP (cloudy clear vinyl) and CD.

Rilo Kiley Tour Dates

5/5/25 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theatre

5/7/25 – Ojai, CA – Libbey Bowl

5/10/25 – Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven

5/12/25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

5/14/25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre * w/ Julien Baker & TORRES

5/16/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

5/17/25 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest

5/19/25 – Jackson, WY – Center for the Arts

5/21/25 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

5/23/25 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister