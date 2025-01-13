Rilo Kiley to Reunite For Their First Show Since 2008 at Just Like Heaven

Home News Lauren Rettig January 13th, 2025 - 6:47 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to Brooklyn Vegan, a Rilo Kiley reunion performance seems to be in the works. The band’s name was seen on a billboard for the 2025 lineup for the Pasadena, California, festival Just Like Heaven. The lineup for this year has not been formally announced, but in addition to Rilo Kiley’s name, the billboard claims Vampire Weekend, Empire of the Sun, Bloc Party, TV on the Radio, The Drums, Courtney Barnett, Toro y Moi, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Grouplove, Slowdive and more will be making appearances at the festival.

There have also been signs of life from Rilo Kiley’s online presence, including an updated profile picture on streaming services and new merchandise. No official word from anyone involved, but stay tuned.

The band’s hiatus was confirmed as permanent back in 2011, with Jenny Lewis confirming the news in a 2014 interview. She and Blake Sennett reunited back in 2015 at Coachella when they performed “Portions for Foxes” together, and on a 2021 livestream they performed “Let Me Back In” together as well.

It should also be noted that Lewis previously mentioned that her “mantra is ‘yes’” to the possibility of a Rilo Kiley reunion. Whatever is in store for the band, fans are eagerly awaiting the news of a potential performance together.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister