Sad13 Release Cover of Rilo Kiley’s “Paint’s Peeling” off of The Execution of All Things Covers Compilation

American poet, singer and multi-instrumentalist Sad13 released a cover of Rilo Kiley’s “Paint’s Peeling” off of The Execution of All Things cover compilation. Each song off of The Execution of All Things tribute compilation is covered by different bands including Aftercrush, Anika Pyle, Diet Cig, Eric Slick, Gladie, Lisa Prank and Riverby.

The Sad13 cover sounds close to the original when it comes to vocals, however the rest of the instruments sound a bit different. First, synths were added to Sad13’s cover, but they do not appear in the original. Next, all instruments sound overdriven in Sad13’s cover, almost to the point of clipping, while Rilo Kiley’s original version sounded relatively clear. Finally, Sad13’s cover sounds somewhat experimental in nature, while the original appeared to belong more to the indie rock subgenre.

According to Stereogum, Rilo Kiley has also reissued their own self-titled 1999 debut this week. The album includes songs such as “Glendora” and “Frug,” which was included in the 90’s film Desert Blue.

In other recent news, Sad13 released a new album titled Haunted Painting last week. This marked the first full-length album since she released Slugger in 2016. According to Consequence of Sound, the studio sessions for the latest album, Haunted Painting, featured only women sound engineers.

The Execution of All Things Covers Compilation Track list

1 Gladie – “The Good That Won’t Come”

2 Sad13 – “Paint’s Peeling”

3 Mannequin Pussy – “The Execution Of All Things”

4 Eric Slick – “So Long”

5 Diet Cig – “Capturing Moods”

6 Verdigrls – “A Better Son/Daughter”

7 Sailor Boyfriend – “Hail To Whatever You Found In The Sunlight That Surrounds You”

8 Dump Him – “My Slumbering Heart”

9 Gay Meat – “Three Hopeful Thoughts”

10 Adult Mom – “With Arms Outstretched”

11 Lisa Prank – “Spectacular Views”

12 Riverby – “Emotional”

13 Aftercrush – “Jenny You’re Barely Alive”

14 Anika Pyle – “Glendora”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat