Rilo Kiley Announces Reissue of Self-Titled Debut Album for October 2020 Release

Adam Benavides July 27th, 2020 - 8:23 PM

Los Angeles rockers Rilo Kiley have announced their 1999 self-titled debut album will finally be re-released on digital services and vinyl. For the first time, fans of the band of the band can get the Rilo Kiley album on streaming sites and vinyl beginning Friday, October 2. Releasing on Pierre de Reader’s Little Record Company label, the album is also available for pre-order now.

The band originally formed in 1998 with singer Jenny Lewis, guitarist Blake Sennet, bass player Reader and drummer Dave Rock. After the release of their debut album, the band released several albums on independent labels before ultimately signing a major label, Warner Bros. Records.

2004 was an especially successful year for the group, which saw their album More Adventurous reach the heights of Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart and Lewi singing back-up on The Postal Service’s highly-successful LP, Give Up. In support of More Adventurous, the band also made appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel Live! The band officially announced their decision to split in 2014.

In addition to recording with The Postal Service, Lewis has released four solo albums in her career including Rabbit Fur Coat (2006), Acid Tongue (2008), The Voyager and On the Line (2019). In January of this year, she released her latest single and corresponding video, “Under the Supermoon.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister