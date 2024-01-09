Torres Shares New Single & Video “Wake To Flowers”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2024 - 3:17 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today artist Torres has shared her new single and video called “Wake to flowers,” which is from the artist’s up coming album What an enormous room thatwill be out on January 26 by Merge. Beginning with a lone drum and Torres‘s distinct vocals quickly blooms into an art-rock masterclass. The words “Didn’t know I’d wake to flowers” sees the musician performing with steely electric guitars with the strut of an irresistible bass line.

Speaking of “Wake to flowers,” Torres says: I’m familiar with the disappointment that frequently follows hope. People are frighteningly resilient. We are regularly optimistic and regularly shattered by the want of something, maybe something that takes all our might and energy and then still doesn’t happen.”

The artist adds: “But have you ever been anxious that things weren’t going to turn out the way you hoped, or maybe you weren’t very optimistic, and then you got everything you wanted? I feel like this happens a lot but I don’t hear it acknowledged very much. Everything I have now is something I once fought and longed for—this song is my way of keeping myself aware of that all the time.”

Torres’s career spans a decade, with six studio albums, countless one-offs, tours, articles, and conversations that are each marked by a dedication to creation that treats the ongoing act itself with as much preciousness as what is left in the record.

