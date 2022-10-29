Patti Smith’s “Rock N’ Roll N****r” Disappears From Streaming Services

Home News Federico Cardenas October 29th, 2022 - 11:53 PM

The Patti Smith Group’s 1978 track “Rock N’ Roll N*****R” seems to have disappeared from most major streaming services. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the list of services removing the track, originally released as part of the group’s 1978 album Easter, include Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and others.

It is currently not yet known when exactly the song was removed from streaming platforms. Digital downloads of the album still contain the song, as do physical copies of the album, widely known for containing the smash hit song “Because The Night.”

It is also unknown as to why streaming services would choose to remove the song now, as opposed to any time sooner. The track has been a source of controversy since its release in the late 70’s, with Patti Smith explaining that she did not intend for the song to be interpreted in a racist way, saying that “on our liner notes I redefined the word n****r as being an artist-mutant that was going beyond gender.” Brooklyn Vegan quotes the album’s liner notes explaining that “N****r no invented for color it was MADE FOR THE PLAGUE. The word (art) must be redefined — all mutants and the new babies born sans eyebrow and tonsil … any man who extends beyond the classic form is a n***r.”

Patti Smith has continued to stand by the song over four decades later, performing it up until 2019. She has not made any statements regarding the song’s removal.

Last year, Patti Smith made a surprise release of a seven song EP entitled Live At Electric Lady. The punk musician recently performed at the Tibet House Benefit Concert alongside such acts as Jason Isbell and Margo Price.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford