Patti Smith Forced To Cancel Performance In Italy Following Sudden Hospitalization

Singer songwriter Patti Smith recently forced to cancel her performance in Italy and is now reported to have undergone hospitalization for a “sudden illness.” According to Consequence, Smith canceled her Bologna’s Duse Theatre performance yesterday, Tuesday, December 12. Additionally, the singer has been discharged from her hospital visit and canceled two additional events for this week. The singer’s Venice show, now canceled, was supposed to be held on Thursday, December 14. She was also supposed to attend a signing on Friday, December 15, at the Rizzoli Bookshop in Milan.

The representatives for Duse Theatre have since released a statement regarding the cancellation of Patti Smith’s concert. They apologized to Smith’s fans for the inconvenience of canceling the singer’s show. They also gave their wishes to the singer for a quick recovery from her unspecified illness.