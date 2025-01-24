LCD Soundsystem Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Catalina Martello January 24th, 2025 - 8:10 PM

LCD Soundsystem has announced a spring 2025 tour, confirming 10 new headline shows in five North American cities. These dates will follow the band’s previously scheduled performance at the M3F Music Festival in Phoenix on March 7. The new tour will kick off with a special one-off performance on March 8 at San Diego’s Gallagher Square at Petco Park. Afterward, the band will perform three nights at Emo’s in Austin, Texas, from April 22-24. The tour will continue with two nights each at The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas (April 26-27), the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans (April 30-May 1), and the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta (May 3-4).

Opening for LCD Soundsystem on this run will be Gustaf in Dallas, New Orleans, and Atlanta, while Nation of Language will support in San Diego.

Tickets for all 10 of the new shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 31, at 10am local time. Fans looking to get early access can register now, here, for exclusive pre-sale access. The artist presale will start on Tuesday, January 28, at 10am local time.

The spring 2025 tour will feature LCD Soundsystem’s core lineup: James Murphy, Pat Mahoney, Nancy Whang, Al Doyle, Tyler Pope, Korey Richey, Nick Millhiser and Abby Echeverri. With their celebrated live shows, this upcoming tour is shaping up to be another highlight in the band’s long-running career.

North American Tour Dates 2025:

March 8 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

April 22 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

April 23 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

April 24 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

April 26 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

April 27 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

April 30 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

May 1 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

May 3 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

May 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy









