LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Whang Joins Nation Of Language’s Aiden Noel For Mesmerizing Cover Of “Sharevari”

It’s no secret that the techno scene of the early 2000s was a breeding ground for some of the most innovative and influential electronic music of all time. From the likes of Juan Atkins, Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson, the genre was born out of a unique blend of African-American and European influences and has since gone on to inspire countless artists across the globe.

One of the most iconic tracks to come out of the Detroit techno scene is “Sharevari” by A Number of Names, originally released in 2000. Fast-forward to 2021, the track has been given a fresh new lease of life courtesy of Brooklyn-based band Nation of Language and LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Whang.

The track, released today, pays a mesmerizing and club-ready homage to the original, with Aidan Noell’s arrangement complimented perfectly by Whang’s magnetic vocal performance.

Speaking about the track, Noell said: “Making this song became about being someone else for a little while. At a time when everything around us is difficult and grating and extremely real, for these six minutes I indulge in a total fantasy – an alternate universe, both of the past and future, that’s mysterious and sexy and fun. Inhabiting that world as a character who is unaffected and cool was a brief and welcome respite for me, and I hope that listening to it can transport others to that place as well.”

The original “Shaevari” by A Number of Names is a timeless piece of techno history, and Nation of Language have done a fantastic job of honoring its legacy with this bold and colorful rework. In contrast to the original’s more stripped-back and industrial sound, Noell’s arrangement is packed full of soaring synths and thumping drums, giving the track a fresh and contemporary feel. LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Whang also lends her signature vocal style to the track, delivering a sultry and hypnotic performance that brings the popular 2020’s feminine energy to the fore.

With the track marking Noell’s third solo single and first of 2022, it’s clear that the Brooklyn-based band are a force to be reckoned with. They’re currently gearing up for a string of live dates across the US, UK and Europe later this year, including a DJ set at Rough Trade’s Indieplaza and performances at Austin City Limits, Desert Daze and Pitchfork Paris.

If you’re a fan of electronic music, then this track is definitely one for you; check it out below.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna