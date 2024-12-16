LCD Soundsystem Perform “North American Scum” Live For First Time In 13 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard December 16th, 2024 - 3:04 PM

According to stereogum.com, on December 15, LCD Soundsystem wrapped up their fourth annual New York City residency. For the past three weekends, James Murphy and company have been at Knockdown Center in Queens, where they were playing songs from all across their discography.

It looks like they band has been tweaking the setlist because at the last three shows, they played “North American Scum” for the first time in 13 years. The last time LCD Soundsystem played the Sound Of Silver was back at their farewell show at Madison Square Garden in 2011. Knockdown Center seems to suit the band’s vibe of the song much better.

“North American Scum” serves as the lead single from LCD Soundsystem’s forthcoming album, which is reportedly set for release at some point next year. Alongside the release of X-Ray Eyes, Murphy shared an update on the upcoming record by saying: “Don’t ask me when that is, because we are still working on it. But it feels very good to be putting out new music.”

According to nme.com, LCD Soundsystem’s Winter Function gigs come after the release of the album, X-Ray Eyes back in November. The album marks the first new material from the group since their 2017 comeback album, American Dream, which itself ended a seven year break after 2010’s This Is Happening.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin