Anti-Flag Share New Video For “Modern Meta Medicine” Featuring Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach

Anti-Flag taking on the main stage with their wild antics

The Pittsburg-based punk rockers Anti-Flag have shared a new single and video “Modern Meta Medicine,” featuring vocals from Jesse Leach of the legendary metalcore act Killswitch Engage. The single comes off of the band’s upcoming 13th studio album, LIES THEY TELL OUR CHILDREN, set to drop on January 6.

On top of their energetic and aggressive punk style, Anti-Flag have made a name for themselves as powerful critics of existing systems, including capitalism and the military. In “Modern Meta Medicine,” these fierce activists turn their ire to the American healthcare system. In the video for the track, the band shows various harrowing statistics and facts supporting their criticism of American healthcare, including statistics around the prevalence of healthcare-caused bankruptcies, low life expectancy and corporate profit.

In an essay written to accompany the song, the band explains that the new track intends “to trace back the origins of capitalisms takeover of our health as global citizens, the Reagan era policies that allowed for billionaires to flourish off of the suffering of so many. Healthcare is a human right, and we need to steal our rights back from a machine that sees us as commodities and profit margins, however we can. ”

They go on to name more specific issues with the healthcare system as it is: “Let’s be honest, in a world and cultural climate that reaps division and sows a void of nuance in our conversations, writing a record that challenges a healthcare system that puts profit before people can be scary, But an opioid crisis, miracle cures for our weight, our skin, the hair on our heads, a limp dick, and then the simultaneous denial of access to healthcare for the bodies of pregnant people, the poor, Black and immigrant communities is a stark contrast that must be discussed.”

The band concludes by thanking Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach “for lending his talent and empathy to this track. Since becoming friends we’ve had a few great conversations on this topic so we knew he would be perfect for this, and holy shit did he deliver.” Watch the official music video for “Modern Meta Medicine” via YouTube below.

“Modern Meta Medicine” follows Anti-Flag’s previous singles, “Imperialism,” an anthem against the global system of imperialism, and “The Fight of Our Lives,” a call to action against the many forms of injustice prevalent throughout the world. LIES THEY TELL OUR CHILDREN will act as a follow up to 2020’s 20/20 Vision.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin