New England Metal & Hardcore Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Full Of Hell, Better Lovers, Killswitch Engage & More

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 2nd, 2024 - 3:27 PM

photo credit: Vivianne Navarette

The New England Metal & Hardcore Festival is back at it again with a killer lineup. This year’s acts feature Killswitch Engage, Suicidal Tendencies, As I Lay Dying and more. This action packed spectacular show takes place on September 21st and 22nd at the historic Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Suicidal Tendencies are living legends currently touring with Jay Weinberg on drums (formerly of Slipknot) and Ben Weinman on guitar (formerly of The Dillinger Escape Plan). Killswitch Engage formed in 1999, the same year as the New England Metal and Hardcore Festival and first played at NEMHF in 2000. Fans can expect to hear old classics like Instiutionalized as well as tracks off of their most recent relese, STill Cyco Punk After All These Years

Machine Head has been around since 1991 and have been on the scene putting their most recent album out in 2022. Their songs, Is There Anybody Out There, Davidian and Locust are a perfect for NEMHF. Suicide Silence is another band that has a rich history, and it’s an experience for a fan to see how this band has grown since the passing of their singer Mitch Lucker.

Fans also have a great experience to discover newer bands like The Zenith Passage, Alluvial, and 200 Stab Wounds. This festival covers a wide area from djent to sludge, from heavy metal to hardcore and many flavors in between.

Tickets and more information can be found at The Metal and Hardcore Fest website