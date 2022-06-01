mxdwn Music

Lollapalooza Announces Aftershow Lineup Featuring The Wombats, Caroline Polachek, Tove Lo, Beach Bunny and More

June 1st, 2022 - 8:52 PM

Lollapalooza has recently announced their aftershow lineups with tickets going on sale on June 3 at 10:00 am CT. The 2022 festival is set to take place from July 28-31 in Grant Park. The opening performers are Carolina Polachek, Niko Rubio, and DJ Moonlanding, according to The Brooklyn Vegan.

They continue to list the full aftershow lineup is listed below:

Tove Lo with Buzz (The Vic on 7/27);

Billy Strings (Metro on 7/27);

Remi Wolf (Park West on 7/27);

Gecapalooza with 100 gecs, Glaive, Underscores, ericdoa, Midwxst and Tony Velour (Radius on 7/27);

Sampa the Great (Schubas on 7/27);

Girl in Red with Del Water Gap (Bottom Lounge on 7/28);

MUNA with Meet Me @ The Altar (Thalia Hall on 7/28);

Beach Bunny with Gal Gun (Subterranean on 7/28);

King Princess with Binki (House of Blues on 7/28);

IDLES with Taipei Houston (Metro on 7/28);

HINDS with Jesse Jo Stark (Empty Bottle on 7/28);

Cordae with Gata (Park West on 7/28);

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever (Schubas on 7/28);

Maxo Kream (Reggies on 7/28);

Wallows with Pom Pom Squad (The Vic on 7/29);

Wet Leg (Empty Bottle on 7/29);

Manchester Orchestra (House of Blues on 7/29);

Coi Leray (Avondale Music Hall on 7/29);

Mariah the Scientist (Reggies on 7/29);

Duckwrth with Sam Austins (Bottom Lounge on 7/29);

Blxst with Genesis Owusu (Park West on 7/29);

Local Natives with Calder Allen (Thalia Hall on 7/30);

Kennyhoopla with Meet Me @ The Altar (Subterranean on 7/30);

Turnstile with Teezo Touchdown (Subterranean on 7/30).”

Lollapalooza 2022 aftershows

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

