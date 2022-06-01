Lollapalooza Announces Aftershow Lineup Featuring The Wombats, Caroline Polachek, Tove Lo, Beach Bunny and More

Lollapalooza has recently announced their aftershow lineups with tickets going on sale on June 3 at 10:00 am CT. The 2022 festival is set to take place from July 28-31 in Grant Park. The opening performers are Carolina Polachek, Niko Rubio, and DJ Moonlanding, according to The Brooklyn Vegan.
They continue to list the full aftershow lineup is listed below:
“Tove Lo with Buzz (The Vic on 7/27);
Billy Strings (Metro on 7/27);
Remi Wolf (Park West on 7/27);
Gecapalooza with 100 gecs, Glaive, Underscores, ericdoa, Midwxst and Tony Velour (Radius on 7/27);
Sampa the Great (Schubas on 7/27);
Girl in Red with Del Water Gap (Bottom Lounge on 7/28);
MUNA with Meet Me @ The Altar (Thalia Hall on 7/28);
Beach Bunny with Gal Gun (Subterranean on 7/28);
King Princess with Binki (House of Blues on 7/28);
IDLES with Taipei Houston (Metro on 7/28);
HINDS with Jesse Jo Stark (Empty Bottle on 7/28);
Cordae with Gata (Park West on 7/28);
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever (Schubas on 7/28);
Maxo Kream (Reggies on 7/28);
Wallows with Pom Pom Squad (The Vic on 7/29);
Wet Leg (Empty Bottle on 7/29);
Manchester Orchestra (House of Blues on 7/29);
Coi Leray (Avondale Music Hall on 7/29);
Mariah the Scientist (Reggies on 7/29);
Duckwrth with Sam Austins (Bottom Lounge on 7/29);
Blxst with Genesis Owusu (Park West on 7/29);
Local Natives with Calder Allen (Thalia Hall on 7/30);
Kennyhoopla with Meet Me @ The Altar (Subterranean on 7/30);
Turnstile with Teezo Touchdown (Subterranean on 7/30).”
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi