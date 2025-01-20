mxdwn Music

Snoop Dogg Performs At Trump’s Pre-Inaugural Crypto Ball

January 20th, 2025 - 3:08 PM

According to nme.comSnoop Dogg has received some backlash for performing at Donald Trump’s Crypto Ball just days ahead of the President Elect’s inauguration. The event took place on January 17, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington D.C., with a VIP reception hosted by Trump’s crypto czar David Sacks.

Among the performers on the night was Dogg, despite having been somewhat vocal in his opposition to the Republican in the past. His appearance has prompted several fans to criticize him online, with some saying that Dogg‘s performance went too far. “Goodbye, Snoop. Hosting Orange Man’s Crypto Ball is a bridge too far. You broke my heart.”

Another online user followed in pursuit by saying: “Snoop Dogg performing at Trump’s Crypto Ball. Never watching Starsky and Hutch again. From now on this is the only Huggy Bear.”

