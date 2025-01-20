Snoop Dogg Performs At Trump’s Pre-Inaugural Crypto Ball

Home News Cait Stoddard January 20th, 2025 - 3:08 PM

According to nme.com, Snoop Dogg has received some backlash for performing at Donald Trump’s Crypto Ball just days ahead of the President Elect’s inauguration. The event took place on January 17, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington D.C., with a VIP reception hosted by Trump’s crypto czar David Sacks.

🚨LANGUAGE WARNING🚨 Snoop Dogg takes the stage at the Crypto Ball! pic.twitter.com/vFyvGqGSMl — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) January 18, 2025

Among the performers on the night was Dogg, despite having been somewhat vocal in his opposition to the Republican in the past. His appearance has prompted several fans to criticize him online, with some saying that Dogg‘s performance went too far. “Goodbye, Snoop. Hosting Orange Man’s Crypto Ball is a bridge too far. You broke my heart.”

Goodbye, Snoop. Hosting Orange Man’s Crypto Ball is a bridge too far. You broke my heart pic.twitter.com/t8Ctf62l9G — ThePeteEffect (@Cats4Pete) January 17, 2025

Another online user followed in pursuit by saying: “Snoop Dogg performing at Trump’s Crypto Ball. Never watching Starsky and Hutch again. From now on this is the only Huggy Bear.”

Snoop Dogg performing at Trump’s Crypto Ball. Never watching Starsky and Hutch again. From now on this is the only Huggy Bear. pic.twitter.com/cnDPrpNpUR — bluebonnetdem NO FUCKS LEFT💙🐾 (@McElroyMarra) January 18, 2025

