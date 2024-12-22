Snoop Dogg Speaks on Drake’s Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

Home News Chloe Baxter December 22nd, 2024 - 2:13 AM

In a recent interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Snoop Dogg weighed in on Drake’s ongoing legal battles against Universal Music Group (UMG) regarding Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” Drake’s lawsuit alleges that UMG conspired to inflate the song’s success using bots and covert payments. But Snoop, who has had his own past with both artists, couldn’t help but laugh at the situation, telling the host, “On the West, we hold court in the streets.”

According to Consequence, while Drake’s legal actions have sparked a heated debate in the music industry, with UMG dismissing the claims as “offensive and untrue,” Snoop expressed a more laid-back attitude, suggesting that disputes like this should be settled outside the courtroom.

The West Coast icon, who recently released collaborative singles “Last Dance With Mary Jane” , “Outta Da Blue” and “Gorgeous”, emphasized the importance of resolving issues directly, hinting at the more street-level approach to conflict resolution that’s long been a hallmark of his persona.

Snoop also briefly touched on his inadvertent involvement in the Kendrick-Drake feud, recalling how he accidentally posted a clip featuring Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which led to Lamar’s displeasure. Snoop clarified that he wasn’t aware of the song’s content when sharing it but quickly apologized to Lamar after realizing the misunderstanding.

As for the lawsuit, Snoop maintained that he stays out of beefs when they’re out of his reach, explaining that he steps back to let the two parties handle their issues.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin.