Foo Fighters, Kathleen Hanna, Neko Case, Pearl Jam and More to Appear on Band Together WA Livestream

Aaron Grech March 15th, 2021 - 6:30 PM

A number of artists including Foo Fighters, Brandi Carlile, Kathleen Hanna, Neko Case and Pearl Jam, will be appearing during Keep Music Live’s Band Together WA livestream, which will take place on Thursday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast on Keep Music Live’s Facebook Live, YouTube and website. Registration for this free event will occur here.

Band Together Washington is meant to celebrate the legacy and future of live music in Washington state, which has been heavily impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A majority of the artists, including all of those previously mentioned, hail from Washington state or consider the region their home.

This upcoming livestream will be hosted by Sir Mix-A-Lot and Rachel Flotard, with Old Forester, Slane Irish Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s, Red Bull, Do206, KEXP, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Theo Chocolate, and Elephant Seven Wines sponsoring the event. Keep Music Live will be taking donations in support of the event, which will help support COVID-19 relief grants for small, independently-owned music venues across Washington. In addition to live performances, the event will host concert rarities and discussions with featured artists.

Backed by 2,000 donors, Keep Music Live was able to provide grants to music venues last month and are planning a second round of funding this spring. The organization was also a major supporter of the Save Our Stages Act, which passed the legislature last December. A major provision of the act known as the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG), has been experiencing delays in its rollout, which led to President Joe Biden opening up Payment Protection Program loans to independent venues.

