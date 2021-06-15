Neko Case Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates with A.C. Newman

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 15th, 2021 - 10:04 PM

Neko Case announced an August-September United States tour with support from her New Pornographers bandmate, A.C. Newman. The indie band co-frontman will also be playing in her backing band.

The tour will begin at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY on August 18, 2021 and wrap up at Temperance Beer Co. in Evanston, IL on September 4, which are the only two dates without Newman opening. The rest of the tour will include stops at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ, Rio Theatre in Santa Cruz, CA, Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City, UT and The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries in St. Louis, MO, among other locations. The full schedule can be found below.

Tickets for the tour will go on-sale this Friday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time. There will also be pre-sale availability starting tomorrow, June 16.

Case shared her latest release, Hell-On, in June 2018, which included one of mxdwn’s top songs of that year, “Curse of the I-5 Corridor,” featuring Mark Lanegan of the Screaming Trees. Some of her recent performances include a couple of strictly socially-distanced in person shows in late 2020 and livestream shows like Forevergreen: A Vermont Adventure in Music and Band Together WA.

Newman hasn’t released new solo music singe 2014, but The New Pornographers dropped an album in 2019, named In the Morse Code of Brake Lights. He and Case were both co-founders of the group, along with Dan Bejar of Destroyer, keyboardist Blaine Thurier, bassist John Collins and drummer Fisher Rose, who was soon replaced by their longterm drummer Kurt Dahle. Newman, Case and Bejar switched off on lead vocals from song-to-song throughout their career, but Newman was considered to be the group’s bandleader, which makes this tour in Case’s backing band a fun change in dynamics.

Neko Case 2021 Tour Dates:

8/18 Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios

8/22 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren*

8/23 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre*

8/25 Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern*

8/26 Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre*

8/27 Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery*

8/28 Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse*

8/29 Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden*

8/31 Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon Theatre*

9/1 Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall*

9/2 St. Louis, MO – The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries*

9/3 Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall OTR*

9/4 Evanston, IL – Temperance Beer Co.

* with A.C. Newman

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna