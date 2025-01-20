Bandcamp To Donate Portion Of Revenue To MusiCares’ LA Wildfire Relief Fund

Home News Cait Stoddard January 20th, 2025 - 6:29 PM

According to metalinjection.net, Bandcamp has announced several Bandcamp Fridays to help those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. The Bandcamp Fridays are days where artists do not have to pay fees per sale and keep all revenue on March 7, May 2, August 1, September 5, October 3 and December 5.

Helping the Los Angeles fire victims will take place on February 7 ,where Bandcamp will donate 100 percent of their revenue share to MusiCares. As of right now, close to 13,000 structures have been destroyed by the wildfires, nearly 41,000 acres have been burned and 27 people have died.

“Like all of you, we have been watching in horror at the devastation wrought by the wildfires in California, with thousands of people including many in our community of labels and artists losing their homes and finding their livelihoods jeopardized,” wrote the Bandcamp Staff on their blog.

The Bandcamp continues with: “That’s why on Friday, February 7th, from midnight to midnight PST, Bandcamp will donate 100% of our revenue share to MusiCares to support those affected by the recent Southern California wildfires. MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world.”

Bandcamp concludes with: “Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. We hope you’ll join us in spreading the word to your fans to help us raise as much as possible for impacted communities.”

The official website of the City of Los Angeles has set up a resource center for anyone in the area affected or for anyone who wants to help out residents of the city who are suffering. That resource center can be found here.