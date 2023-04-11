Topshelf Records Claims Bandcamp Management Asked Them to Cease Support of Company’s Unionization Efforts

Home News Jaden Johnson April 11th, 2023 - 7:07 AM

Music sharing platform, Bandcamp, has recently been under fire for their alleged asking of Topshelf Records to petition against Bandcamp employee unionization efforts. Being known as a platform in support of independent musicians, Topshelf released a statement against Bandcamp on Twitter detailing, “We fully support @bandcampunited and want to see the platform that espouses to champion independent music do so equally for their staff”.

Although Bandcamp is a platform heavily used by independent artists financially supporting themselves through music, Topshelf highlights the important fact that Bandcamp is still a company and a company purchased by a multi-billion dollar tech company(Epic Games), finishing the twitter thread with, “Bandcamp is a music company, It is the defacto marketplace for independent music. but it is a third party platform bought by a multi-billion dollar tech corporation which is showing why we as a music community should be critical and why its staff should be diligent… it is possible to love a thing and be critical of it”.

Bandcamp fucked up by selling to Epic Games. can’t say that more plainly. higher ups at Bandcamp are signaling they plan to continue down that path of ignoring the community they serve when they reach out to labels like us to union bust. — topshelf records (@topshelfrecords) April 7, 2023