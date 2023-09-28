Bandcamp Acquired By Songtradr Following Epic Games Layoffs

Home News Cait Stoddard September 28th, 2023 - 11:52 AM

According to pitchfork.com, the company Epic Games is going to sell Bandcamp for an undisclosed amount of money 18 months after acquiring the music platform.

Bandcamp’s new owner is the music marketing company Songtradr will continue to operate Bandcamp as a marketplace and music community with an artist-first revenue share.

Songtradr describes itself as a music licensing platform and marketplace company who will continue to collaborate with Bandcamp on projects like Fortnite Radio.

Songtradr was asked if artist revenue shares, user experience or the editorial platform Bandcamp Daily will be affected by the acquisition. Songtradr declined to comment on the situation.