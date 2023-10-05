Bandcamp Union Seeking Recognition From Songtradr Following Epic Games Sale

Home News Cait Stoddard October 5th, 2023 - 11:26 AM

According to pitchfork.com, Bandcamp United has released a statement following Epic Games selling Bandcamp to the music marketing company Songtradr last week.

Bandcamp United, which was recognized by Epic Games in May and began bargaining with the company in August, sent a letter on Tuesday to Songtradr CEO Paul Wiltshire asking for voluntary recognition.

According to the union, staff have received an internal announcement from Epic Games saying that Songtradr would offer positions to some of the existing Bandcamp employees.

The Union has also noted that several Bandcamp employees have had their access revoked by Epic Management following the Songtradr acquisition just days in advance of the latest Bandcamp Friday.

“Bandcamp United is demanding employment offers for all workers; clear, consistent, and equitable voluntary severance offers; and recognition of their union at Songtradr with a speedy continuation to bargaining while maintaining all the progress that has been made at the table,” their statement reads. “At the moment, Songtradr is offering positions to workers on a rolling basis with a 72-hour turnaround for acceptance despite the sales documents stipulating that the Purchaser allow 7 days to consider the offer. In addition, Epic Games and the Union have not come to agreement on terms for voluntary severance.” said the Union.

Also the union have launched a petition, which ask supporters to urge Wiltshire to recognize Bandcamp United.

“Bandcamp isn’t Bandcamp without the people who build and maintain the website—we are the people who made this website the platform it is for artists,” Ed Blair, a Bandcamp support specialist, said in the union’s statement. “Songtradr not immediately recognizing Bandcamp United is a worrying indicator that they have misunderstood the value of Bandcamp. It’s not a platform or a portal, it is a painstakingly hand-crafted community. The workers who make up Bandcamp United are essential for the future of Bandcamp.” said the Union.

In response to Bandcamp United, Songtradr have released the following statement.

“We have received Bandcamp United’s letter and are reviewing it. Supporting the Bandcamp community will be our number one priority once the purchase is completed. Songtradr does not own or control Bandcamp yet. We are in the process of acquiring Bandcamp from Epic Games, and we expect the transaction to close within the next few weeks. Epic has committed to running Bandcamp Friday as planned and will ensure Bandcamp can continue to operate and support artists through this transition.