Recording Academy and MusiCares Pledge to Donate $1 Million Towards Helping Musicians Impacted by Los Angeles Fires

The Recording Academy and MusiCares have pledged to support artists and music industry professionals affected by the January 2025 Southern California wildfires, just three days after the fires began on Jan. 7, according to an article from Pitchfork. These organizations have committed $1 million to launch the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort, which provides financial support and resources for displaced individuals. The ongoing crisis has caused six notable fires to burn throughout the region, including the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires. It has also resulted in 11 people killed, forced nearly 180,000 more to evacuate and destroyed or damaged more than 13,400 structures.

The $1 million fund aims to address both short-term emergency needs, such as temporary housing and essential supplies, and longer-term recovery services for those whose homes and livelihoods have been devastated by the fires. The Recording Academy and MusiCares have opened applications for assistance and are urging the larger community to contribute.

“The entire Grammy family is shocked and deeply saddened by the situation that is unfolding in Los Angeles,” Recording Academy and MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a press release. “The music community is being so severely impacted but we will come together as an industry to support one another. Our organizations exist to serve music people because music is a powerful force for good in the world, and we hope the broader industry will now rally to this cause.”

Laura Segura, the executive director of MusiCares, added: “We expect the disaster relief efforts in Los Angeles to be extraordinary, if even just on the basis of how many music people have lost their homes in the last day. MusiCares is always committed to ensuring that music professionals are supported in times of crisis, and we ask for the larger community to donate for those in need at this dire time. MusiCares can help with short term emergent needs for those currently displaced, and then longer-term services as we get a handle on the full extent of how music people are impacted.”

Several artists, including Zachary Cole Smith (DIIV), Fat Tony and Tim Darcy, have been directly affected by the wildfires, losing their homes entirely. GoFundMe pages have been launched to support their recovery efforts. Additionally, Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz and Sad13 shared a spreadsheet documenting music industry professionals who have lost their homes, providing links to fundraisers and additional resources for support.

Many other artists have shared links to resources, including LAFD Foundation, California Community Foundation, the Mutual AID LA Network and the Los Angeles Fire Department. Artists Kanye West and Metallica have pledged to donate money to wildfire relief.

Ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft have stepped in to support those affected with transportation vouchers. Uber is offering a $40 credit for trips to active shelters using the code WILDFIRE25, while Lyft provides $25 vouchers for two trips under the code CAFIRERELIEF25, valid through Jan. 15.