New Beatles Biopics Reportedly Confirmed With Individual Films For Each Member

Cait Stoddard December 26th, 2024 - 3:03 PM

According to stereogum.com, earlier this year, the British film director Sam Mendes has announced he will be going to spend a lot of money building a Beatles cinematic universe and he is not just making one Beatles biopic. The director will be making four of them and a few months ago, there were reports that a quartet of young actors had signed on to play the Beatles. Today, there is news that will make the whole Beatles enterprise even bigger.

According to Deadline, the British actor Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison in Mendes’ upcoming Beatles movies. Quinn broke out by playing unhinged metalhead Eddie Munson on Stranger Things and he was the male lead in A Quiet Place: Day One. It will be interesting to see if the same things happens in these Beatles movies, since Mescal, as previously reported, will play Paul McCartney.

Also, it has been revealed that Harris Dickinson will be John Lennon and Barry Keoghan will be Ringo Starr. There have been leaks around these Beatles films for months and previous reports claimed that the lesser-known Charlie Rowe would play Harrison but Quinn will be the one to portray the iconic musician.