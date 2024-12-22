Slash and Allman Betts Family Revival Perform “Trouble No More”, “Dreams” and “Whipping Post” Together

Home News Lauren Rettig December 22nd, 2024 - 12:37 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

On December 16, rock legend Slash joined the Allman Betts Family Revival for a surprise performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The Allman Family Revival – an annual live concert celebrating the music of the Allman Brothers Band – saw the Guns N’Roses guitarist taking stage towards the end of the second set for a trio of performances.

Guitar.com reports that while wielding his goldtop Les Paul, Slash kicked off his set with a soulful rendition of “Trouble No More,” a Muddy Waters classic that has long been a staple in The Allman Brothers’ repertoire.

However, it was his breathtaking solo during “Dreams” that truly mesmerized the audience. The song had Slash trading solos and riffs with pedal steel maestro Robert Randolph. Slash then closed out the set with a cover of “Whipping Post” from the band’s 1969 self-titled debut album.

Led by Devon Allman and Duane Betts, the sons of legendary Allman Brothers Band founders Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, this year’s event – as with the previous years – features star-studded lineups of artists including Sierra Hall, Jake Shimabukuro, Grace Bowers, Luther Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Lamar Williams Jr., Donavan Frankenreiter and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Maggie Rose.

When speaking to Rolling Stone about Slash’s involvement, Allman said, “He was free and into it.”

“His current record is a blues record, so I think he’s wanting to jump into some circles that are a little more blues-oriented. We’re just happy to have him.”

Allman added, “We never would’ve thought that this is what it would become, ever. It’s a kind of family reunion. We get to see everyone and celebrate one of the best songbooks in rock and roll.”

Slash will be joining his Guns N’Roses band members on tour throughout Europe and the Middle East next summer; information on tickets can be found here.

While the Allman Betts Family Reunion has just wrapped up their 2024 tour, any information on upcoming events can be found on their website.

