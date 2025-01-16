Fucked Up Share Ripping New Single “Disabuse”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2025 - 3:24 PM

Sub Pop has teamed up with Fucked Up for a 7 inch single featuring two brand new, exclusive songs. “Disabuse, which is a light-speed cut of pure hardcore from Fucked Up. The track leaps out of the speakers by bearing the indelible stamps of Pacific Northwest punk legends Poison Idea’s 1990 anti-oppression anthem “Discontent” and Japanese punk masters Paintbox’s “The Door.” Sitting at the chaotic crossroads of punk, hardcore, and grunge, the song is perfectly suited for a Sub Pop single.

“Disabuse,” out now on all DSPs, is a song Damian, the band’s singer, wrote for his daughter, who experienced bullying and intimidation. The B-side, “Self Driving Man,” wrestles the out-of-control automation of our world onto the pavement and into the abyss of faceless progress.

This 7 inch is now available for pre-order at megamart.subpop.com, europe .subpop.com Bandcamp, and all music retailers. The 7” is on emerald vinyl and includes a lyric sheet. Fans ordering directly from Sub Pop and the band can choose between the standard jacket or the limited alternate sleeve.