Fucked Up Surprise Drops New Album Someday Featuring High Vis, Rifle and Fiddlehead Vocalists

Lily Meline November 2nd, 2024 - 10:56 AM

After a little less than three months following their latest album, Another Day, punk-rock band Fucked Up have made quick work in producing a follow-up record, Someday, which released yesterday on November 1, 2024. The band seems to be on a roll, musically, as this will be the third album Fucked Up has made this year, if you include Who’s Got the Time & a Half?, which, according to Stereogum, was written and produced within twenty-four hours on a live stream.

The album, in comparison to the group’s other works, is very optimistic, being performed with major keys and with bright vocals. The lyrics tend to remain apathetic and bitter, but as the name of the album suggests, there’s always the hope that someday things will get better. This seems to be the new normal for the band, as their last album contained the song “Stimming” with a similarly upbeat attitude.

Someday also boasts accompanying vocals from High Vis frontman Graham Sayle, along with songs that include artists from the groups Rifle and Fiddlehead, all employing their unique voices to the project.

The tracklist for Someday is as follows: