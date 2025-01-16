FKA Twigs Announces Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2025 - 1:59 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, FKA twigs has announced she will is bringing Eusexua on a tour of North America and the dates are just around the corner. After the album’s release on January 24, twigs will play a handful of European shows before the tour takes her to Chicago, Toronto, New York, and San Francisco, with some previously announced dates, including Coachella toward the end. For tickets and more information, click here.

Twigs announced Eusexua last September and shared the title track that co-produced by Koreless and Eartheater, with the latter on backing vocals as well. The LP will be the artist‘s first in half a decade, following Magdalene; and she released the album, Caprisongs mixtape back in 2022.

Eusexua Tour Dates

3-8 – Prague, Czechia – Forum Karlin

3-11 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Eats Music Hall

3-13 – Paris, France – Zenith

3-15 – Brussels, Belgium – Les Halles de Schaerbeek

3-18 – Manchester, England – Aviva Studios

3-21 – London, England – Magazine

3-26 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

3-30 – Toronto, Ontario – History

4-3 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

4-5 – Mexico City, Mexico – Axe Ceremonia

4-11-13 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4-18-20 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4-19 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Center

6-5 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona

6-8 – Paris, France – We Love Green

Photo Credit: Raymond Float