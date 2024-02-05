Cedric Bixler Zavala & Omar Rodriguez Lopez Set To Revive De Facto Project At SXSW After 20 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard February 5th, 2024 - 1:09 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, the new documentary about Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala, is making its North American premiere at SXSW 2024, and López and Zavala will also be reviving their reggae group De Facto at the festival, for the first time in over 20 years.

Original members Isaiah “Ikey” Owens and Jeremy Ward have since passed away in 2014 and 2003 and there is not a word on who will replace them or when they will perform with López and Zavala .

In other news, The Mars Volta will be performing at Bonnaroo in June, which is their only scheduled live date at the moment. López has also announced a 57-LP box set featuring 20 years of his solo material this past year.

