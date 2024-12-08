Jim Lindberg of Pennywise Releases New Music Video For His Band The Black Pacific “Best Day Ever”

Home News Lauren Rettig December 8th, 2024 - 2:26 PM

The Black Pacific has released the official music video for their single “Best Day Ever,” featured on the band’s second studio album Here Comes Our Wave. Watch the video directed by Jason Passaro below:



The video, which is shot almost completely in black and white, features Jim Lindberg – wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the artwork for The Cramps’ 1984 album Bad Music for Bad People – happily walking through scenery while singing along to lyrics that pop up on the screen: “The best day I ever had / Was the day that I learned how to cry on demand / It’s no use feeling sad / best day that I ever had.”

The music video clips together seemingly non-sequitur visuals to create a jarring yet impactful viewing experience; along with the lyrics accompanying the visuals, the video is complete with images from milestones in Lindberg’s life, including his wedding and graduation. The mixed media design of the video is a stunning example of Passaro’s directorial abilities.

Lindberg, who is also lead singer and songwriter of iconic skate punk band Pennywise, says “The song “Best Day Ever” is my attempt at a post-punk Nietschean jam about the concept of Amor Fati, the idea that we need to love our fate no matter what it is. Jason’s video is meant to reflect that desire to walk through life happily accepting all the carnage and calamity as best we can, or at least pretend to.”

Here Comes Our Wave is out now everywhere through Toronto-based record label Dine Alone Records, home to other artists such as The Dirty Nil, Jimmy Eat World and NOBRO. While The Black Pacific has not released an album since their 2010 self-titled LP, Here Comes Our Wave is powerful, thought-provoking and an insightful glance into Lindberg’s mind.

In celebration of the release of Here Comes Our Wave, Dine Alone Records is giving away a custom, one-of-a-kind surfboard to one lucky winner. Enter for a chance to win here.