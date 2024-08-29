Bad Religion Announce Cancelation Of Fall 2024 Tour Dates Due To “Unforeseen Family Circumstances”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 29th, 2024 - 12:24 AM

According to Consequence, veteran punk band Bad Religion announced that they will unfortunately have to cancel their upcoming fall 2024 North American tour dates. The cancelation comes as a result of an “unforeseen family circumstance.”

The group was set to hit the road with a show in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on September 17 with the trek concluding with a concert on October 19 in Sacramento, California. The tour would have included special guests, LA-based punk band Niis as openers throughout.

The now-canceled trek would have marked the second leg of the band’s North American tour following their previous co-headlining dates with Social Distortion earlier this year. The pair were also prominently included on the lineup for Goldenvoice’s inaugural No Values Festival that took place back in June at the Pomona Fairplex. The event had a truly stacked lineup from Turnstile, The Damned, Suicidal Tendencies, Sublime, The Jesus Lizard, Iggy Pop and The Dillinger Escape Plan.

Back in 2022, Bad Religion had publicly aired their hopes to record new music in the near future. The band’s Brian Baker was included on a collaborative song with Tim McIlrath of Rise Against and Anti-Flag dubbed “The Fight For Our Lives.” In late 2021, a member of Bad Religion contracted Covid-19 which, in turn, forced the group to drop from upcoming performances they had originally scheduled alongside Alkaline Trio and War On Women. The band celebrated President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day with the release of their song “Emancipation Of The Mind.”

