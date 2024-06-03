mxdwn Music

Megan Thee Stallion Atlanta Tour Dates Postponed Due To City Water Leaks

June 3rd, 2024 - 1:24 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

NME reports Megan Thee Stallion canceled two of her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ tour dates in Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena. The cause of cancelation are but the ongoing water leaks affecting downtown Atlanta. The shows have been rescheduled to June 2nd and 3rd from their original dates of May 31 and June 1st.

State Farm arena posted on social media saying,

“After speaking with the Mayor’s office regarding the continued water leak issues affecting downtown Atlanta, the City of Atlanta is unable to accommodate the Megan Thee Stallion performance scheduled for tonight.”

Megan Thee Stallion was not informed of the cancellation until moments before the show, and has voiced her disapproval.

 

Comments
