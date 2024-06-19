Lucy Dacus Joins Hozier Onstage for a performance of “I,Carion (Icarion)”

Home News Sarah Faller June 19th, 2024 - 2:16 PM

On the evening of June 7th Lucy Dacus was invited to the stage by Hozier to sing “Icarion (I, Carrion)” in Forest Hills, Queens.

The pair sang “Icarion”, a song interpretation of the myth of Icarus (via NME) Check out the video below to watch the duet performance.



The song Icarion is from Hozier’s Unreal Unearth album which is inspired by Dante’s Inferno. The album recently got an accompanying EP Unheard. A four song EP made up of pieces that didn’t make it onto the larger album.

This duo wasn’t sharing the stage for the first time. Last September Hozier was brought on stage by Boygenius in Boston to perform “Salt in the Wound” from Boygenius’ album The Record. Boygenius, or the trio made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, is well known for both their solo careers as well as their recent Grammy for Best rock performance.

This New York show was one stop on Hozier’s Unreal Unearth tour which will also contain a stop at Hinterland in August to be a headliner. As well as a stop at the Pilgrimage Festival in September.

photo credit: Jenna Houchin