Lucy Dacus Announces New Album Home Video for June 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Hot & Heavy”

Home News Krista Marple April 13th, 2021 - 6:40 PM

American singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has announced the release her forthcoming album Home Video, which is set to be released on June 25 under Matador Records. Dacus also debuted her newest track “Hot & Heavy” alongside the announcement of her third album.

“Hot & Heavy” is a soothing, catchy indie tune that highlights Dacus’ smooth vocals. While the song holds more of an upbeat and positive feel to it, the lyrics really are what draws in the emotion that Dacus was feeling when she wrote it. She explains how she experienced every emotion when creating this song as they were all a part of the growing process for her as a person.

“I thought I was writing ‘Hot & Heavy’ about an old friend, but I realized along the way that it was just about me outgrowing past versions of myself. So much of life is submitting to change and saying goodbye even if you don’t want to. Now whenever I go to places that used to be significant to me, it feels like trespassing the past. I know that the teen version of me wouldn’t approve of me now, and that’s embarrassing and little big heartbreaking, even if I know intellectually that I like my life and who I am,” said Dacus in a press release.

The music video for Dacus’ new track visually shows that she explains the song is about. The singer is shown visiting old places that she was once familiar with where she is shown older versions of herself, and more specifically, videos of when she was in her younger years. Dacus will be performing “Hot & Heavy” for the first time on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on April 13.

The Richmond, Virginia-bred singer is currently scheduled to go on a North American tour starting this September in her hometown. The Home Video Tour will also feature support from Bachelor for the first half of the tour and Bartees Strange for the second half. Shamir is also scheduled to play the October 20 show in Philadelphia.

Home Video Track List:

1. Hot & Heavy

2. Christine

3. First Time

4. VBS

5. Cartwheel

6. Thumbs

7. Going Going Gone

8. Partner In Crime

9. Brando

10. Please Stay

11. Triple Dog Dare

Home Video Tour Dates:

09/19 – Richmond, VA – The National (Julien Baker Headline/Lucy Support + special guests)

09/11 – Richmond, VA – The National (Julien Baker Headline/Lucy Support + special guests)

09/13 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom %

09/14 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West %

09/15 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl %

09/17 – Dallas, TX – Trees %

09/18 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs %

09/19 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn %

09/20 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger %

09/22 – Tuscon, AZ – 191 Toole %

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel %

09/25 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory OC %

09/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore %

09/30 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre $

10/01 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom $

10/02 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre $

10/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge $

10/08 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre $

10/09 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue $

10/11 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre $

10/12 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall $

10/14 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House $

10/15 – Montreal, QC – L’Astral $

10/16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues $

10/18 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground $

10/20 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer ^

10/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club $

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

% = w/ Bachelor

$ = w/ Bartees Strange

^ = w/ Shamir