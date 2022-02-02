Lucy Dacus Shares Aesthetic New Song And Video “Kissing Lessons”, Announces NYC SummerStage Performance In July

Home News Federico Cardenas February 2nd, 2022 - 7:35 PM

The singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has shared a new track titled “Kissing Lessons,” alongside a new music video for the song.

“Kissing Lessons” is a charming song that describes an experience that Dacus had in her childhood. The artist tells the tale of her childhood crush, describing a girl that she knew in the second grade, who she idolized. She talks about how they would talk about their crushes and receive ‘kissing lessons’ from one another. Dacus describes how she and the girl would “take turns being seduced, Imagining the day it would come into use.” The track is rather short and has been described by many as having a nostalgic sound, offering a crunchy and simple guitar riff that is eventually accompanied by upbeat and playful synth sounds along with Dacus’ chill and relaxing vocals.

Prior to the track’s official release, the artist and her team allowed some people to hear the track over a “Kissing Lessons Hotline,” which fans could call if they received one of the fliers that were distributed around various cities with the hotline’s number. Now, the track has been made available for anyone to hear. Check out the music video for “Kissing Lessons” below.

“Kissing Lessons” is set to be released as a 7″ alongside Dacus’ previous track, “Thumbs Again” on June 3.

Along with the release of the new single came an announcement by Dacus that she will be performing the SummerStage in New York City’s Central Park on July 21. This performance will take place amidst a tour starting February 9 and ending with shows scheduled as late in the year as September 4.

Dacus’ upcoming tour is intended to promote the the artist’s previous album, Home Video.