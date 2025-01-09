Lacuna Coil Unveil Striking New Single & Video “Gravity”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2025 - 2:20 PM

While 2025 has barely started, Italian metal band Lacuna Coil are already going full force with the release of their newest single, “Gravity,” which comes with a striking music video that marks the 5th single from the band‘s upcoming record, Sleepless Empire, that is set to be released February 14, through Century Media Records.

Exploring themes of the inevitability of fate as well as the constant cycle of falling and rising, “Gravity” delivers an important message about resilience. While talking about the song, Lacuna Coil said: “Balance is so difficult to keep as we navigate through desperate times, feeling lost and gasping as we ask for help. How do we deal with tough times? Do we ask for a hand? Or do we isolate ourselves from everything else to recollect in our own misanthropic golden cage? I hope you will love ‘Gravity’ as much as we do and that it will make you reflect on the time we have left and how to use it wisely.”

As for the song, “Gravity” is a wonderful song due to how the instrumentation shakes the background with a powerful metal vibe, while the vocalist harmonically sings out the lyrics. As for the music video, each scene is fabulous because of each scene shows the band performing “Gravity” inside a dark and dim atmosphere.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat