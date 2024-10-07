Lacuna Coil Announce New Guitarist Daniele Salomo As Replacement For Diego Cavallotti

Home News Cait Stoddard October 7th, 2024 - 6:08 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Italian guitarist and producer Daniele Salomone has confirmed that he has joined Lacuna Coil as a replacement for the band’s longtime guitarist Diego Cavallotti. Earlier today, Salomone went on his Instagram to share a photo and a short clip from Lacuna Coil‘s video shoot for the song “Oxygen,” where he included the following message: “I’m so grateful to @lacunacoilofficial for this amazing experience . I’m very honored to help them. I want to thanks a lot @cristinascabbia @maki @andrea_ferro_official & @richardmeiz (aka pastafrollo) for trusted me. so yes guys the Unknown man it’s me.”

Salomone made his live debut with the band on August 4, at the Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Râșnov, Romania. This past June, Lacuna Coil announced Cavallotti’s departure. and Diego, who joined the band in 2016, initially was a fill-in guitarist following the exit of Marco “Maus” Biazzi, who later said in a social media post that “this decision is not the result of my dissatisfaction or desire to explore new opportunities.”

When Lacuna Coil announced Cavallotti’s exit on June 17, the band wrote in a statement: “As we step into a new cycle, writing and recording our next album, we are parting ways with Diego ‘DD’ Cavallotti. We thank him for the many unforgettable moments shared over the years and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat