Andrea Ferro Speaks On The Importance of Lacuna Coil Releasing Full Albums

Italian metal band Lacuna Coil is gearing up to release their tenth studio album, Sleepless Empire, on February 14, 2025, via Century Media Records. This marks their first album of new material since 2019’s Black Anima and reflects the band’s dedication to putting out full-length records, something that is usually rare in today’s music industry.

In a recent interview with Damian FitzGerald of V13 Media, vocalist Andrea Ferro explained the band’s approach to album-making in the modern era. “I think rock music and metal, in particular, is one of the few genres where it’s still important to release an album,” he shared.

Despite the shift toward singles in other genres, Lacuna Coil fans still appreciate physical formats, including vinyl and deluxe editions. “It’s still worth it, for sure,” Ferro added.

Ferro also highlighted the creative benefits of producing albums, even if it doesn’t follow the traditional 12-song format. “The more we songwrite, the better it gets,” he noted. “You find gems that maybe weren’t coming out in the beginning.”

Recorded in northern Italy between Milano and Como, Sleepless Empire features production by bassist Marco “Maki” Coti Zelati and artwork by renowned Italian artist Roberto Toderico.

The album’s announcement comes as Lacuna Coil transitions into a new chapter, welcoming guitarist Daniele Salomone, who replaces longtime member Diego Cavallotti. Salomone made his live debut in August, solidifying his place in the band’s lineup.