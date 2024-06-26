Bully & Blondshell Share New Performance Video For Collaborative Single “Docket”

Home News Isabella Fischer June 26th, 2024 - 8:19 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

With rock making a comeback lately, artists Blondshell and Bully are keeping the trend going with their new, live performance video for their single “Docket.” The music video brings their combined talents to the screen, capturing the musical chemistry between Blondshell and Bully. Shot in-studio, it makes the viewer feel like they’re right there in the room with them! “Docket” pairs Bully’s sugary, melodic riffs with Blondshell’s Avril Lavigne-like lower register, effortlessly intertwining their vocal harmonies

Lyrics like, “I always end up back here / Stuck somehow / Obvious I’m powerless / When you’re around” talk about feelings of being trapped and helpless in a recurring situation. The imagery in “I see her in the sun / Staring straight to the sky / Burning me just for fun” represents a painful memory that keeps coming back.

The release of “Docket” has already garnered significant acclaim, landing spots on mid-year “Best of 2024” lists from NPR, Rolling Stone, and Esquire. The track is being hailed as an indie-rock standout, with critics praising its catchy melodies and relatable lyrics.

Blondshell, who burst onto the scene with her self-titled debut album last year, has had a busy 2024. She recently concluded her North American tour in San Francisco and is set to continue her set across the UK and Europe, including performances at major festivals like Glastonbury this weekend and Lollapalooza later this summer. She will also be supporting Glass Animals at The Forum in Los Angeles this September.

Blondshell Tour Dates:

06/30/24 – Pilton, UK – Glastonbury Festival

07/01/24 – Manchester, UK – Band on the Wall

07/02/24 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds

07/04/24 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

07/05/24 – Ewijk, NL – Down The Rabbit Hole

07/07/24 – Lac de Malsaucy, FR – Les Eurockéennes de Belfort

07/13/24 – Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out Festival

07/31/24 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle (SOLD OUT)

08/01-04/24 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza Festival

08/03/24 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

08/07/24 – Budapest, HU – Sziget Festival

08/09/24 – Gothenburg, SE – Way Out West Festival

08/10/24 – Oslo, NO – Øyafestivalen

08/13/24 – Istanbul, TR – PSM Loves Summer / Zorlu

08/15/24 – Charleville Mezieres, FR – Le Cabaret Vert

08/16/24 – Hasselt, BE – Pukkelpop

08/18/24 – Crickhowell, UK – Green Man Festival

08/31/24 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheatre (w/ Glass Animals)

09/07/24 – George, WA – The Gorge (w/ Glass Animals)

09/14/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum (w/ Glass Animals)

09/20-22/24 – Camden, NJ – XPoNential Music Festival