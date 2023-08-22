Liz Phair Announces Additional Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News James Reed August 22nd, 2023 - 3:13 PM

This fall, Liz Phair will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her debut album, Exile In Guyville, with a full band US tour performing the record in its entirety.

Due to popular demand, Phair has added eight more shows, including stops in Pomona, Las Vegas, and Cleveland. During the trip, she will be supported by special guests Blondshell and Kate Bollinger. Find a complete itinerary below.

Exile In Guyville is a record whose resonance has grown exponentially over the last three decades and which Rolling Stone has called, “One of the best rock albums ever made.”

Exile In Guyville was dubbed a classic upon arrival. The album’s profile has only risen in the ensuing years. It is now regarded as an iconic work and a feminist landmark, recently cracking the top ten of Pitchfork’s “Best 150 Albums of the 1990s” (#4).

This fall, Matador will also reissue Exile in Guyville on limited-edition purple vinyl. The 2xLP is available for pre-order now and will be out October 20th.

In the years following Exile In Guyville, Phair continued to defy expectations and break barriers. She has released five albums, sold over five million records, composed music for television, and received two GRAMMY nominations. In 2019, she published a memoir, Horror Stories (Random House), which the LA Times called “a raw look at fame, motherhood and aging with all the unbridled honesty of the songs that put the singer in the spotlight in the first place.” On her most recent full-length, Soberish (2021), Phair reunited with Exile in Guyville producer Brad Wood. Variety called the album, “A superior work.” The New Yorker invoked her debut, writing “It often feels just as spontaneous and elemental.”

Today, three decades after the release of her debut, Phair’s influence in contemporary music – and particularly over female voices – resonates more strongly than ever.

LIZ PHAIR ‘EXILE IN GUYVILLE’ 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Nov. 3 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater *

Nov. 4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels *

Nov. 5 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre *

Nov. 7 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia %

Nov. 8 — Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre %

Nov. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern %

Nov. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic %

Nov. 13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall % SOLD OUT

Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre %

Nov. 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre %

Nov. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre %

Nov. 19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple – Cathedral Theatre %

Nov. 21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner %

Nov. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall %

Nov. 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre %

Nov. 25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem %

Nov. 27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium %

Nov. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall %

Nov. 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater %

Dec. 1 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater %

Dec. 3 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre %

Dec. 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *

Dec. 5 – Omaha, NE @ Holland Center *

Dec. 7 – Kalamazoo, MI @ State Theatre *

Dec. 8 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

Dec. 9 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland Masonic *

* w/ Kate Bollinger

% w/ Blondshell