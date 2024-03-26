Bully Teams Up With Blondshell For Collaborative New Single “Docket”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 26th, 2024 - 3:56 PM

American indie rock musician, Sabrina Teitelbaum (professionally known as Blondshell), and singer-songwriter, Alicia Bognanno (also known as Bully), have teamed up for their collaborative new single, “Docket.” This is Blondshell’s most recent release since last fall, Bombshell, that continues to showcase her wondrous talent.

“Docket” opens up with an indie guitar riff followed by some groovy drums and strong vocals. The chorus is explosive with crunchy guitars, heavy drums, and forceful vocals. The second verse is relatively similar to the first verse aside from the actual lyrics. The chorus comes back and is simply headbang-able. “Docket” closes up with an emotional and harmonious bridge prior to the last chorus that combines the vocals of Bully and Blondshell. The song abruptly ends leaving the listener wanting more.

You can see Blondshell on her 2024 tour beginning in April. Listen to “Docket” below.





