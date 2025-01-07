Laibach Unveils Cover Of Foreigner’s “I Want To Know What Love Is”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 7th, 2025 - 1:47 PM

Today, Laibach have shared their cover of Foreigner’s smash it, “I Want To Know What Love Is” and as a whole, Laibach’s cover of Foreigner’s ditty is fantastic by how the instrumentation brings a stronger heart-felt vibe, while the vocal performances shakes the background with stronger emotions. As for the music video, each scene shows Laibach performing “I Want To Know What Love Is” live in concert.

Is there a further clue in the name of the band who originally sang “I Want To Know What Love is”? Perhaps a demand for understanding, empathy and acceptance is not what would be expected from a band known for its challenging and complex treatise. But then again, in the current world there is little that could be more challenging and complex than achieving peace and love.

Irony is a word often used by people clamoring to understand and explain Laibach but across the three versions on the single, people get a sense of a simplicity and pleasure pervading through these new interpretations. The arrangement by Laibach and their Slovenian collaborators Silence do not waver but instead play things straight and true throughout.