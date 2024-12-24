Laibach Unveils New Rendition Of “White Christmas”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 24th, 2024 - 11:27 AM

Today, Laibach have shared “White Christmas,” which is a two-track single release that follows their recent cover of “Strange Fruit.” For this special seasonal release, Laibach have worked with fellow Slovenian artists Silence to examine the comforting bauble that adorns everyone’s festive season and challenge people to scrutinize what lies beneath its warm veneer.

“White Christmas” was originally written by Irving Berlin, who was a Russian-born Jewish immigrant who did not celebrate Christmas, for the 1942 musical, Holiday Inn. The Bing Crosby version of the song, which reminisces about an old-fashioned Christmas, is not only the best-selling Christmas song of all time but it is also the best-selling single ever according to Guinness World Records. True to the season, the song has an inherent melancholia about it and was dedicated to Berlin’s three-week old son who died on Christmas Day.

Laibach, in collaboration with their compatriots Silence, invite people to consider what future Christmases with the aggressive climate and political changes around the world will look like. Let this track be a weapon in the war against misery and unhappiness.